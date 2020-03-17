Today is Tuesday March 17, 2020
Texas Reports 1st Coronavirus Death

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2020 at 3:13 am
AUSTIN (AP) – A man in his 90s who tested positive for COVID-19 has died, becoming Texas’ first coronavirus-related death, officials said late Monday while also confirming a second case. Further details weren’t immediately available.

