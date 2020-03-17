Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic(LOS ANGELES) — Comedy legend Mel Brooks and his son Max are voluntarily in self-quarantine as the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, as pointed out by several celebrities — such as Taylor Swift — young and healthy individuals are not taking the outbreak as seriously, with some even ignoring recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and, most recently, President Donald Trump to stay home as much as possible.

In response to the growing concern, the father-son duo teamed up on Monday to explain why it’s imperative to partake in social distancing. To do that, they had to paint a pretty uncomfortable picture.

“Hi, I’m Max Brooks. I’m 47-years-old,” he introduces while standing in front of the family’s glass slider door. His father then walks behind it, knocks happily and the two exchange a genial wave before Max adds in a more serious tone while gesturing to his father, “He’s 93.”

“If I get the coronavirus, I’ll probably be okay,” Max goes on to announce, echoing the sentiments of those who feel the COVID-19 pandemic isn’t something to worry about.

However, Max goes on to explain why that train of thought can be deadly. “If I give it to him, he could give it to Carl Reiner, who can give it to Dick Van Dyke…And before I know it, I’ve wiped out a whole generation of comedic legends.”

Adds the 47-year-old, “I have to think about who I can infect. And so should you.” He then lists a few methods to help prevent the spread of the virus, such as practicing social distancing, washing your hands and staying home, saying, “Don’t be a spreader.”

The video ends with Mel dramatically gesturing at his son and sternly ordering him to go home.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.