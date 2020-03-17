Today is Tuesday March 17, 2020
TxDOT’s Weekly Roadwork Update

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2020 at 5:39 am
TYLER — TxDOT is out with its weekly roadwork schedule around the Tyler District. Tyler Maintenance crews plan to conduct base repairs on SH 110N at FM 16. Expect the roadway to be reduced to one lane carrying two-way traffic controlled by flaggers and a pilot vehicle. Longview Maintenance crews plan to conduct patching operations and address routine maintenance issues on various roadways around Gregg County. Lane closures are possible at all work locations with flaggers providing traffic control. Go to https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/012-2020.html for a complete rundown.

