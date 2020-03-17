Universal Pictures(LOS ANGELES) — A month ago, the Academy Awards honored the year’s best movies, and on Monday the Razzie Awards announced the top picks for the worst of the worst.

In lieu of this year’s ceremony, set for this past Saturday, but canceled because of bans on mass gatherings enacted in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, The Razzies — or the Golden Raspberry Awards, officially — announced director Tom Hooper’s CATS as the big “winner,” awarding it six Razzies, including the Worst Picture of the year, Worst Supporting Actor and Actress for James Corden and Rebel Wilson, respectively.

Hooper also bagged Worst Director and worst screenplay honors, along with co-writer Lee Hall.

Elsewhere, Hilary Duff was named Worst Actress for The Haunting of Sharon Tate; and John Travolta Worst Actor for The Fanatic and Trading Paint.

On a brighter note, Eddie Murphy also won the Razzie Redeemer Award for Dolemite is My Name.

The complete list of “winners” can be found here.

