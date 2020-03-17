Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots

Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, the star quarterback announced in a statement Tuesday morning.



"I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career," Brady said.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

He did not mention where he's headed but added, "My football journey will take place elsewhere."



"I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team," he said of his 20-year run in New England.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Patriots owner Robert Kraft told ESPN that Brady reached out Monday and had a discussion about the decision in person.



"Tommy initiated contact last night & came over," he said. "We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."

Robert Kraft to ESPN: "Tommy initiated contact last night & came over. We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son" — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) March 17, 2020

Monday marked the official start of free agency, when teams are permitted to negotiate with free agents from other clubs.



Free agent players, including Brady, are free to sign with any team once the new league year officially begins at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.



According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a league source said that Brady has not yet made a decision on where he will play and will explore his options.



In the 2000 draft, he was the 199th pick overall.



Brady, 42, leaves New England with 41 playoff starts since 2001, has played in nine Super Bowls, won six and notched four Super Bowl MVP awards.



Among his many accomplishments, Brady also has three league MVP awards -- 2007, 2010, 2017 -- which according to ESPN ties him with Jim Brown, Brett Favre and Johnny Unitas. Peyton Manning holds the record for MVP titles.



Brady has led the Patriots to at least 12 regular-season wins 13 times, an all-time high.



Recently, Brady also became the first 42-year-old quarterback in NFL history to start every game in a regular season.



