Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) — Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots, the star quarterback announced in a statement Tuesday morning.

“I don’t know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career,” Brady said.

LOVE YOU PATS NATION pic.twitter.com/lxSQZmnjPL — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

He did not mention where he’s headed but added, “My football journey will take place elsewhere.”

“I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team,” he said.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

Brady has been with the Patriots for two decades.

In the 2000 draft, he was the 199th pick overall.

He has played in nine Super Bowls and has won six.

