(PARIS) -- The famed clay courts of Roland-Garros in Paris will not be open on May 20 for the French Open as originally scheduled due to the health risks at play with COVID-19, the tennis tournament organizers announced Tuesday.



"In order to ensure the health and safety of everyone involved in organising the tournament, the French Tennis Federation has made the decision to hold the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20th September to 4th October 2020," the organization said.

⚠️The Roland-Garros tournament will be played from 20th September to 4th October 2020.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/eZhnSfAiQA — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) March 17, 2020

