TYLER — U.T. Tyler announced new action steps to confront coronavirus on Tuesday. According to a news release from President Dr. Michael Tidwell,starting Monday, all classes will be delivered online through the remainder of the semester. Faculty are spending this week in preparation for online class delivery. The operational adjustment includes nearly 10,000 students and 1,000 faculty and staff across Tyler, Longview, Palestine and Houston campuses.

All students have been strongly encouraged to return home to minimize face-to-face interaction. For the more than 300 students who remain on campus, the dinning hall remains open.