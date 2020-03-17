TYLER — Smith County officials have revised the way some of their offices offer services to help stop the spread of Coronavirus, though essential services will continue without interruption. Smith County is encouraging people to conduct their county business online, at http://www.smith-county.com, whenever they can. Most court fees and fines can be paid online, as well as property taxes and auto registration. The majority of public documents can also be obtained and paid for online.

Smith County is also encouraging people to call ahead with any business matters with the county to see if their business can be conducted online before going to a county building.

For all of the latest information on the Coronavirus effecting Smith County, please visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information or simply click the red banner on top of the county’s homepage.

JURY DUTY

Smith County has suspended jury duty until April 13, to follow guidelines announced by the Texas Judicial Branch – Office of Court Administration. Jurors who have received a summons to appear in court from Monday, March 16, through Wednesday, April 1, do not have to appear at the Smith County Courthouse. No jurors were scheduled for the week of April 6-10. The jurors will be rescheduled and will receive a new summons.

Grand jury service has not been cancelled. Grand jurors are still to report when scheduled.

COURTS

District Courts will continue conducting non-jury court cases.

County Court-at-Law Judges are rescheduling all non-essential court cases, but continue to handle non-jury criminal proceedings. All judges continue to hear cases deemed essential by the Texas Judicial Branch – Office of Court Administration.

All of the judges are asking those who have court appearances to limit who comes to court with them to the party and their counsel, if possible. Specific questions about judicial proceedings should be directed to each Court where a case is pending.

If you have questions about your court case setting, please call the specific court.

JUSTICE OF THE PEACE/CONSTABLES OFFICES

Justices of the Peace Offices have worked to clear their court dockets until April 13, and are limiting public traffic in their offices throughout the county. The JP’s and Constables have closed their offices to the public and are asking people to call ahead and make an appointment if they have business they must do with their office in-person. Most of the JP’s Offices take payments online or by phone. (Phone numbers to the JP Offices are listed below).

TAX OFFICE

The Smith County Tax Office has closed its substation in Troup. The Tax Offices in Tyler, Lindale and Noonday remain open, but taxpayers are encouraged to make their payments online. The only business that must be done in-person at the Tax Office is vehicle titles. All other business can be handled online already. The Tax Office is considering limiting the number of people that enter into their office at one time. For more information, call 903-590-2920 for property taxes and 903-590-2900 for auto registration.

COUNTY AND DISTRICT CLERK

The County and District Clerks are encouraging all members of the public to access records on-line. Most records obtained from the Clerks’ Offices can be ordered and paid for online.

To obtain certified copies of documents or marriage licenses from the County Clerk’s Office, the public is requested to call 903-590-4670 and make an appointment.

The District Clerk’s Office and County Clerk’s Office remains open.

ADULT PROBATION

Adults on probation in Smith County are requested to report or make payments online. Other in-person reporting requirements will continue without interruption. If those on probation have questions, they should call 903-590-2700 or visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/adult-probation for more information.

COLLECTIONS/JUDICIAL COMPLIANCE

The physical office of Judicial Compliance-Collections Department is closed to the public, but they will be conducting business via telephone until the conclusion of the Disaster Declaration. Payments can be made online, and in-person business can be conducted by appointment only. Please call to make an appointment at 903-590-4624.

ANIMAL SHELTER

The Animal Shelter, 322 East Ferguson Street, will see customers by appointment only until further notice. To visit dogs for possible adoption or to reclaim a lost dog, please make an appointment by calling 903-266-4303.

VETERAN SERVICES OFFICE

The Smith County Veteran Services Office, 210 E. Ferguson, is asking people who need their help to call their office first to make an appointment. Their offices are closed to walk-ins at this time. The office can be reached at 903-590-2950.

ELECTIONS OFFICE

The Elections Office, 302 E. Ferguson, is closing its office to the public. Those who are wishing to register to vote for an upcoming election can do so online: https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/elections/voter-registration. If the public has questions or need to schedule any in-person business, they should call the Elections Office at 903-590-4777.

LAW LIBRARY

Until further notice, the Law Library is closed to the public. Those needing help obtaining materials located in the Law Library should call 903-590-1750 to request assistance. Limited appointments may be available, if necessary. Certain forms can be emailed and the notary service is not available at this time.

OTHER COUNTY EVENTS

Events that had reserved the R.B. Hubbard Center, “The Hub,” are being cancelled through April 12. Several events scheduled for the downtown square are also being cancelled.

The County’s Annual Community Commitment Report through the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce originally scheduled for April 9, 2020, at the Green Acres Crosswalk Center has been cancelled for now and will be rescheduled to a later date.

ONLINE COUNTY SERVICES

Smith County Offices offer a variety of ways to make a number of online payments. These include: Adult Probation, fees, 903-590-2700, visit wwwo.smith-county.com, click government and Adult Probation. For the following online payments, visit http://www.smith-county.com and click on Make a Payment:

County Clerk, fines and fees, 903-590-4670

District Clerk, fines and fees, 903-590-1660

Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, does not accept credit card payments, 903-590-2604

Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, fines and fees, 903-590-4831

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3, accepts credit card payments over the phone,

903-590-4729

Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, fines and fees, 903-590-4870

Justice of the Peace Precinct 5, fines and fees, 903-590-4890

Sheriff’s Office, inmate trust fund, 903-590-2661, http://www.jailatm.com

Tax Office-Auto Department, Auto Registration, 903-590-2900

Tax Office-Property Tax, property tax payments, 903-590-2920