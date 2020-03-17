ABC/Ida Mae Astute(LOS ANGELES) — Tom Hanks and Idris Elba, two big-name celebs who’ve been diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus, took to social media Tuesday to give updates on their condition.

Hanks posted a message to Instagram and Twitter to give the good news and bad news of his situation as he recovers from the virus in Australia.

“Hey folks. Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same,” he wrote. “No fever but the blahs. Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

As for the bad news? His wife Rita Wilson, who’s also been diagnosed, is beating him at Gin Rummy.

Accompanying his post is a photo of a typewriter – one he “used to love.” The typewriter is branded with the word “Corona.”

Elba, meanwhile, went on Instagram Live Tuesday to chat with fans about the “mad 24 hours” he’s experienced since revealing his diagnosis Monday.

“I think it made it a lot more real for some people,” Elba said. “Definitely made it a lot more real for me and my family.”

He added that he’s still not experiencing any symptoms, revealing, “My voice is a little bit tired, I just didn’t sleep that well, but still don’t have any symptoms. I’m checking my fever twice a day, and feel good, feel OK.”

His wife, Sabrina, is currently awaiting the results of her own coronavirus test. They are both in self-quarantine together.

