Art teacher streams live classes to kids amid coronavirus crisis

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2020 at 6:03 pm

@cassie_stephenz/Instagram(NEW YORK) -- An elementary art teacher is bringing creative fun to young students who are out of school during the coronavirus outbreak.



"I want to engage kids while they're sitting at home," Cassie Stephens, a teacher at Johnson Elementary School in Franklin, Tennessee, told "Good Morning America." "I want them to experience art for normalcy. We are all scared, and confused."



Over 30,0000 tuned in Monday as Stephens demonstrated a robot art project for children via Instagram and Facebook Live.



Stephens has been teaching art for 21 years. When she learned Franklin Special School District would be closed until April 6, she found a way to make art classes accessible virtually.



Stephens is planning to go live every weekday, until schools reopen, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. CST on Facebook and Instagram.



The current theme is robots, but she plans on switching it up each week.



Stephens also sent up an email account so parents and children could send photos of finished work.



"My email is flooded with thanks yous and kids holding up their art, and that means the world to me," Stephens said.

