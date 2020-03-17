Art teacher streams live classes to kids amid coronavirus crisis
Posted/updated on:
March 17, 2020 at
6:03 pm
@cassie_stephenz/Instagram(NEW YORK) -- An elementary art teacher is bringing creative fun to young students who are out of school during the coronavirus outbreak.
"I want to engage kids while they're sitting at home," Cassie Stephens, a teacher at Johnson Elementary School in Franklin, Tennessee, told "Good Morning America." "I want them to experience art for normalcy. We are all scared, and confused."
Art teacher streams live classes to kids amid coronavirus crisis
Posted/updated on:
March 17, 2020 at
6:03 pm
@cassie_stephenz/Instagram(NEW YORK) -- An elementary art teacher is bringing creative fun to young students who are out of school during the coronavirus outbreak.
"I want to engage kids while they're sitting at home," Cassie Stephens, a teacher at Johnson Elementary School in Franklin, Tennessee, told "Good Morning America." "I want them to experience art for normalcy. We are all scared, and confused."