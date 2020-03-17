Today is Tuesday March 17, 2020
Big Texas Cities Limiting Bars, Restaurants; Capitol Closed

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2020 at 6:36 pm
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin joined other major Texas cities Tuesday in closing bars and restaurant dining rooms to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, after the state announced its first death related to COVID-19. The Texas Capitol in Austin also will be closed to the public starting Wednesday, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the State Preservation Board. The Capitol Visitors Center, the Texas State Cemetery and the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage also will be closed for the duration of the coronavirus emergency. The state reported its first death related to the virus Monday.

