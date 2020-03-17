Today is Tuesday March 17, 2020
Pair Charged in ’09 Cold Case that left Minnesota Mom Dead

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2020 at 6:39 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former MMA fighter accused in two slayings in Texas is one of two people charged in the death of a woman who was abducted from a Minnesota domestic violence shelter 11 years ago, authorities said Monday. Forty-five-year-old Cedric Marks, of Killeen, Texas, has been charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in the 2009 slaying of April Pease, who was the mother of one of his children. Thirty-four-year-old Kellee Sorensen of Lynden, Washington, faces a similar charge. Marks is also suspected in the strangling deaths of his ex-girlfriend and another man in Texas last January.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former MMA fighter accused in two slayings in Texas is one of two people charged in the death of a woman who was abducted from a Minnesota domestic violence shelter 11 years ago, authorities said Monday. Forty-five-year-old Cedric Marks, of Killeen, Texas, has been charged in Hennepin County with second-degree murder in the 2009 slaying of April Pease, who was the mother of one of his children. Thirty-four-year-old Kellee Sorensen of Lynden, Washington, faces a similar charge. Marks is also suspected in the strangling deaths of his ex-girlfriend and another man in Texas last January.

