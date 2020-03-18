Presley Ann/Getty Images for Hulu(LOS ANGELES) — If you thought John Legend and Chrissy Teigen couldn’t be anymore #couplegoals, you’re wrong.

On Tuesday, the couple just set the bar even higher after they put on a show for fans who are likely at home practicing social distancing and self-quarantining.

With Legend dressed in a robe and Teigen in a “simple bath towel” things got started with Legend’s cover of Stevie Wonder’s classic song “Love’s in Need of Love Today.” He then moved on to sing “Everything Is Everything” by the iconic Lauren Hill, an artist who he revealed played a part in shaping his career path.

“I… auditioned [to play piano] for her tour… I was gonna drop out of college to go on her tour if she picked me, but she did not pick me so I graduated,” Legend explained with a laugh, as reported by People. “So, that’s my story and that was one of the most influential albums of that moment in my life and for a lot of other people, it was very influential too. Part of what inspired me to want to make my own records.”

The 41-year-old People‘s Sexiest Man Alive wasn’t the only one who showed off his vocal talents during their Instagram live session. Teigen showed that she could hold a tune as she sang “Good As Gold” by Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay.

The adorable parents to three-year-old daughter Luna and one-year-old son Miles also put on an almost hour-long cooking show on Twitter. The main dish was fried chicken but, for the viewers watching, it was Legend and Teigen’s hilarious personalities and banter that stole the show.

