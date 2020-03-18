Charley Gallay/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Amanda Bynes is about to be a mom. Keeping up with her new tradition of announcing major news on the holidays, the Nickelodeon star, along with her on-again fiance Paul Michael, made the major baby announcement on St. Patrick’s Day.

Bynes, 33, posted a photo of her ultrasound with the tell-all caption, “Baby on board!”

Michael, who is in his 20s, also reveled in the good news on Tuesday. He uploaded the same ultrasound and humorously remarked, “Baby in the making.”

The two soon-to-be parents have since turned off commenting on their respective posts.

Bynes’ pregnancy has been confirmed by E! News, with a source telling the publication, “It’s true, Amanda is pregnant. She’s very, very early. Her parents know.”

Amanda and Paul met while she was in rehab. The two dated for about three months before the Hairspray actress announced her engagement on Valentine’s Day.

The two split three weeks later, with Bynes scrubbing her Instagram clean of any trace of her ex-fiance. The separation didn’t last long — as the wedding was back on a day later.

However, whether or not she and Paul can legally get married remains up in the air.

Bynes is still under a conservatorship by her parents who reportedly do not approve of the upcoming nuptials, which means that, under law, she cannot tie the knot.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.