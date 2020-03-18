Matteo Marchi/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Basketball star Kevin Durant was among four Brooklyn Nets players who tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus on Tuesday.

“All players and members of the Nets travel party are being asked to remain isolated, closely monitor their health and maintain constant communication with team medical staff,” the Nets said in a statement. “The health of our players and staff is of the highest priority to the organization and the team is doing everything within its power to ensure that those affected receive the best care possible.”

All four players are isolated, the team confirmed.

Following the announcement, Durant told The Athletic that he was feeling fine and urged the public to “be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.”

The NBA player, who stands at 6 feet 10 inches tall, currently has a four-year contract worth up to $164 million to play for the Nets after spending the past three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, winning two titles and being named NBA Finals MVP twice. He didn’t play this season, though, due to rehabilitating an Achilles tendon injury.

Durant and his teammates join Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell and the Detroit Pistons’ Christian Wood as professional basketball players known to have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.



