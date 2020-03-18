TYLER — Tyler Junior College announced that all in-person classes are subject to resume on Monday, March 30. Students are asked to not return to on-site classes until Monday, March 30. In the meantime, limited online instruction will continue this week, and all existing online instruction will begin again on March 23. Students living on-campus in residence halls will be able to return on Sunday, March 29. Employees who are able to work remotely, in coordination with their respective supervisors, may remain at home until March 30 to maximize social distance, but are not restricted from working on-site, provided they are healthy, symptom-free and have not been exposed to anyone who is ill.