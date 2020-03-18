Photo by Barry King/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Comedian Kathy Griffin announced on social media late Tuesday evening that her mother, Maggie, has died. She was 99.

“I am gutted,” Griffin wrote on Instagram. “She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared.”

Griffin, 59, starred alongside her mother on many TV shows and projects including Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List and Kathy. Her mother was also a frequent topic of Griffin’s stand-up.

“Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other,” Griffin said. “I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable.”

The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning comedian went on to describe how difficult she’s finding it to cope with the news.

“I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this,” said Griffin. “I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era. Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day.”

