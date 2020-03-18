ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Celebrities have been doing their best to keep fans entertained amid the COVID-19 coronavirus, and Seth Rogen is no exception.

He’s gone viral with a, shall we say, “chemically assisted” live-tweet session documenting his first viewing of the infamous box-office bomb, CATS.

“I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats,” the Superbad writer and star admitted. “I’ve never seen the Broadway show. It is truly trippy.”

As the movie continued, Rogen tweeted, “Also, the scale is bizarre. The behind-the-scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale, but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!”

He adds, “These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge f**king cat.”

Rogen commented, “Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world.”

Rogen continued, “Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.”

Over the weekend, CATS cleaned up at this year’s Razzie Awards, which “celebrate” the worst in film achievements over the past year.

