VAN ZANDT COUNTY — The growing number of cases of coronavirus in East Texas is nine. According to our news partner KETK a Murchison resident is the latest person to test positive. This is the first confirmed case in Van Zandt County. Due to privacy matters, the identity of the person was not released, however Murchison officials say the case is less than 10 miles from City Hall. Van Zandt County now joins East Texas cases confirmed in Smith, Gregg, Bowie, and Rusk County.