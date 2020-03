TYLER — Brookshires Grocery Company announced Wednesday that they will be offering discounts of 5% to seniors over the next 6 weeks. According to our news partner KETK, BGC is also asking patrons to allow the first hour of operation to be reserved for seniors during the coronavirus outbreak. The discount will be active through May 5th. Many stores, including Brookshire’s, have altered their service hours due to the coronavirus to allow time for disinfection and for restocking.