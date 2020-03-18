Today is Wednesday March 18, 2020
3rd Death in Texas of Person with Positive COVID-19 Test

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2020 at 3:47 pm
DALLAS (AP) – Health officials say a third person in Texas who was infected with the coronavirus has died. Collin County health officials said Wednesday that a 64-year-old man from the Dallas suburb of Plano died Tuesday night at a local hospital. Officials said the positive test was confirmed after the death. The man had an underlying health condition. Officials say that because of how the case was reported to them, they haven’t yet been able to confirm the cause of the man’s death. They don’t know if he was in contact with the virus locally or through travel.

DALLAS (AP) – Health officials say a third person in Texas who was infected with the coronavirus has died. Collin County health officials said Wednesday that a 64-year-old man from the Dallas suburb of Plano died Tuesday night at a local hospital. Officials said the positive test was confirmed after the death. The man had an underlying health condition. Officials say that because of how the case was reported to them, they haven't yet been able to confirm the cause of the man's death. They don't know if he was in contact with the virus locally or through travel.

