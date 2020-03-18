TYLER – In response to COVID-19 concerns, Simon Property Group is closing all malls including the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, all properties will be closed as of 7 p.m. Wednesday and will stay shut down until Sunday, March 29. “The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers, and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon in a press statement. The Broadway Square Mall has 80 stores including Dillard’s, JCPenny, Victoria’s Secret, and Dick’s Sporting Good which opened in late February.