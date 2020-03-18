Breaking News: Senate Passes Coronavirus Bill: WASHINGTON (AP) – The Senate has overwhelmingly passed a second coronavirus response bill, and is sending it to President Donald Trump to enact with his signature. The vote was a lopsided 90-8 despite misgivings among many Republicans over a temporary new employer mandate to provide sick leave to workers who contract COVID-19. The measure is also aimed at making diagnostic tests for the virus free.

Trump announced he’ll invoke emergency powers to marshal critical medical supplies against a pandemic threatening to overwhelm hospitals and other treatment centers. Trump took a series of extraordinary steps to steady a shaken country. Congress is considering his broad economic rescue package.