LONGVIEW — City of Longview offices are still operating, but have moved to limited public access to help ensure the health of citizens, according to a city news release. Additionally, some facilities have closed to the public. The city offers many online services. If your business requires you to visit a facility in person, you’re asked check in advance if the facility is open to the public, practice good hygiene habits, and maintain a respectful space from city staff or other residents. Currently there is no change to the sanitation/recycling schedule. You can go to https://www.longviewtexas.gov/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2518 for more details.