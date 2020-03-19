Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Can we be more disappointed? The eagerly awaited Friends reunion set to air in May on HBO Max has been delayed, sources tell The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast — which includes Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — was to have returned to the original Friends soundstage, Stage 24, on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank next Monday and Tuesday to film the unscripted special, according to the insiders. However, as with virtually every other TV show, it’s uncertain when production will resume.

The sources say the streamer is eyeing May to resume production, but an official date has yet to be determined.

Rumors of a reunion began swirling last fall, just months after HBO Max nabbed the streaming rights to the show from Netflix. All 236 Friends episodes that were taped over 10 seasons between 1994 and 2004, will be available when the streaming service launches in May.

