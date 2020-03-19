TYLER — Visit Tyler in conjunction with the City of Tyler canceled the Azalea & Spring Flower Trail Ribbon Cutting that was set for Friday. On Thursday, Susan Travis told KTBB that although the ribbon cutting festivities are not happening, people are still encouraged to enjoy the splendor of it all without harm, “Yes drive through the trails, see the beauty of the Azaleas and the homes from the safety of your car. You don’t have to worry about coming in contact with anyone.”

The V.P. of Tourism for Visit Tyler continued, “I think right now we all need something to brighten our days. Spring is always a time of hope and renewal.I think that getting out and seeing the flowers kind of helps get us in a better mindset.” The decision comes after weighing concerns over the spread of coronavirus and under the advisement of the Northeast Texas Public Health District.