Justin Edmonds/Getty Images(DETROIT) — The Lions have traded pro bowl cornerback Darius Slay to the Eagles for a third round and fifth round pick in this years draft, according to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Slay’s agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN the two sides have agreed to a three year, 50 million dollar deal.

The 29 year-old will become the highest paid cornerback in the league based on the annual average of the deal, which is 16.67 million dollars. His contract just beat out Miami’s Byron Jones, who signed a five year, 82.5 million dollar deal that averages 16.50 million dollars a year.

A star cornerback was one of the biggest needs for Philadelphia this offseason.

Last year, the Eagles allowed 15 pass plays of 40 yards of more, the second most in the NFL.

Slay was drafted by Detroit out of Mississippi State in the second round in 2013.

He recorded 19 interceptions and 103 passes defended during his seven years with the team and made the Pro Bowl each of the past three seasons.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.