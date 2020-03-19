Today is Thursday March 19, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Breaking News: Wall Street Regains Some Lost Ground in a Less Rocky Day

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2020 at 5:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Wall Street Regains Some Lost Ground in a Less Rocky Day: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off a rocky start. The trading was still bumpy but nothing like the wild swings seen in recent weeks. The Dow Jones industrials gained 188 points. The Nasdaq was up 161, and the S&P rose by 11 points.

Investors were cautiously optimistic after seeing more steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks as well as governments to support credit markets and the economy. Still, the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak is starting to show itself in economic data. The price of crude oil rebounded sharply after plummeting a day earlier.

Breaking News: Wall Street Regains Some Lost Ground in a Less Rocky Day

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2020 at 5:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Breaking News: Wall Street Regains Some Lost Ground in a Less Rocky Day: NEW YORK (AP/Staff) – Stocks closed with solid gains on Wall Street Thursday after shaking off a rocky start. The trading was still bumpy but nothing like the wild swings seen in recent weeks. The Dow Jones industrials gained 188 points. The Nasdaq was up 161, and the S&P rose by 11 points.

Investors were cautiously optimistic after seeing more steps by the Federal Reserve and other central banks as well as governments to support credit markets and the economy. Still, the devastating impact of the coronavirus outbreak is starting to show itself in economic data. The price of crude oil rebounded sharply after plummeting a day earlier.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement