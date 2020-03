HARRISON COUNTY – One is dead following a fatal crash Thursday morning on FM-2625 in Harrison County. D.P.S. investigators preliminary crash report indicates that the driver, David Lee Ogle, 46, of Marshall was traveling westbound when the vehicle ran off the road, traveled through a fence and rolled over in a pasture. Ogle was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to Meadowbrook Funeral Home in Marshall. The crash remains under investigation.