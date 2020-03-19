TYLER — On Thursday Northeast Texas Health’s George Roberts told KTBB, “we don’t have a whole lot of cases of COVID-19 in our community that we are aware of. However, this is a very infectious disease, and if it starts spreading it could be to the point that it would overwhelm the health care system. That is not what we want, that is why we are asking people to stay back, stay at home, get out for essential services only and go to work only if you have to, or work from home. That’s what we are trying to do, we are asking people to practice social distancing, along with the idea of wash your hands, cover your cough, stay home if you are sick and stay away from sick people.”

The NET Health CEO went on to say that there are 3 key symptoms to look for, “We are looking for fever of 100 to 102, we are looking for a cough, and we are looking for shortness of breath. Those are the primary symptoms. Also have you traveled recently, or have you been exposed to someone who is a known coronavirus patient.”