MARSHALL — Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth announced new procedures in the daily operation of the City of Marshall Police Department Animal Control and Shelter. In response to the COVID-19 threat and with hopes to reduce exposure, the following procedures will be followed from March 19, 2020 to April 15, 2020.

• No visitors or tours will be granted at any time.

• Intake will be curb side only from Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. by appointment only. Please call (903) 935-4530 to schedule an appointment.

• Adoptions and fosters will be by appointment only with one person allowed in the facility at a time. The customer must sanitize before entering the facility. Please call (903) 935-4530 to schedule an appointment.

• Emergency calls only: wildlife, injured animal, vicious animal, and animal cruelty. No “stray” calls will be accepted from March 19, 2020 to April 15, 2020.

• We will only accept 3 Community Services workers at a time. They will sign up in advance with Animal Control Officers. The signup sheet will be placed under the carport.