TYLER — With Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order issued on Thursday, Tyler ISD will be closing school facilities through April 3 to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Although the order closes campus facilities to students and non-essential staff, the District’s mission to educate students will continue during this Community Mitigation Period. A Video message from TISD Superintendent Dr.Marty Crawford is available by clicking the link. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOqgOcjtDgY&t=38s.

Plans are being devised by administrators for educational instruction at home. The strategies for grade-level specific lessons will roll out over the weekend with intentions to start distance learning opportunities on Monday. There is a plan for those students who do not have access to a device or internet. Campuses will be reaching out to students soon with specifics on meeting this need. Again, grade-level specific plans will be rolled out over the next couple of days. More information can be found at https://www.tylerisd.org/covid19.