TYLER — TJC has announced plans for students in support of Gov. Abbott’s executive order and State of Texas directive to close schools from midnight Friday, March 20, through Friday, April 3.

For continuity the College announces the following plans:

– Online 2nd 8-week and Healthcare Technology Medical Systems courses will continue as planned.

– Online 16- and 12-week courses will resume as planned on Monday, March 23.

– All face-to-face and hybrid courses will be converted to an online format for the time being with a tentative return to campus on April 6. Students will be receiving communications from their instructors with further details.

– TJC Residence Halls are tentatively scheduled to re-open on Sunday, April 5th.

– The College will extend the drop date to April 29. The drop date extension will also apply to the College’s dual credit students.

The current health crisis situation is being monitored on a daily basis, and these plans are subject to change based on information provided by local, state and national authorities, with the continued focus of educational continuity and community well-being.

For additional information, view the college’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) FAQ at http://www.tjc.edu/coronavirus.