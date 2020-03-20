FORT WORTH (AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that damage cause in a section of rural North Texas was caused by a tornado. A weather service survey team examined damage caused Wednesday by the late-night storm south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth. Team members concluded Thursday that the damage caused was consistent with a tornado with winds of 105 to 110 mph. To the west, in the Abilene area, the weather service confirmed at least 2 tornadoes, both rated at least EF2 with winds of 111 to 135 mph.