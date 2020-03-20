Joe Faraoni / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Tom Brady confirmed he's headed to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a statement posted to Instagram Friday. "Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day," Brady wrote. "I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do." "I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me," Brady continued. "I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work." On Tuesday morning, the star quarterback announced he was leaving the New England Patriots. "I don't know what my football future holds, but it is time for me to open a new stage of my life and career," Brady said Tuesday. "I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team," he said of his 20-year run in New England. Monday marked the official start of free agency, when teams are permitted to negotiate with free agents from other clubs. Free agent players, including Brady, were free to sign with any team once the new league year officially began at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday. In the 2000 NFL draft, Brady was the 199th pick overall. The 42-year-old leaves New England with 41 playoff starts since 2001. He has played in nine Super Bowls, won six and notched four Super Bowl MVP awards. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

