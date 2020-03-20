ABC News(NEW YORK) -- In the last 24 hours, damaging storms were reported from Texas to Iowa and all the way to Ohio. Reports of property damage were widespread in Arkansas, Illinois and Oklahoma. There are no reports of a confirmed tornado touching down, but it can’t be ruled out at this point. On the back side of this storm system, heavy snow and blizzard conditions occurred in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska, where some areas got up to 2 feet of snow. The storm dumped 3 to 4 inches of rain overnight, which caused flash flooding from Kansas to Ohio. Friday morning, the storm system that brought all the severe weather and blizzard conditions to the Plains now stretches from Texas to the Northeast. Also, flash flooding and river flooding are ongoing in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Flood watches and warnings continue Friday morning for these areas. The storm system with a cold front moves into the Northeast and I-95 corridor Friday afternoon and it brings a chance for damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado. The cold front slides into the deep South Friday night with heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Some areas in the South could see heavy rain over the next 24 hours, which could result in additional flooding. Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Storm moves east with damaging winds, flash flooding and threat for tornadoes

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2020 at 8:00 am

ABC News(NEW YORK) -- In the last 24 hours, damaging storms were reported from Texas to Iowa and all the way to Ohio.



Reports of property damage were widespread in Arkansas, Illinois and Oklahoma. There are no reports of a confirmed tornado touching down, but it can’t be ruled out at this point.



On the back side of this storm system, heavy snow and blizzard conditions occurred in Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska, where some areas got up to 2 feet of snow.



The storm dumped 3 to 4 inches of rain overnight, which caused flash flooding from Kansas to Ohio.



Friday morning, the storm system that brought all the severe weather and blizzard conditions to the Plains now stretches from Texas to the Northeast.



Also, flash flooding and river flooding are ongoing in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio. Flood watches and warnings continue Friday morning for these areas.



The storm system with a cold front moves into the Northeast and I-95 corridor Friday afternoon and it brings a chance for damaging winds, large hail and even an isolated tornado.



The cold front slides into the deep South Friday night with heavy rain, damaging winds and large hail. Some areas in the South could see heavy rain over the next 24 hours, which could result in additional flooding.



Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back