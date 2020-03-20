Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced Friday that restrictions on travel will be imposed to stop what he claimed was the “viral spread at our borders.”

“Our nation’s top healthcare officials are concerned about the great public health consequences of mass, uncontrolled cross-border movement,” Trump said as he again appeared at the daily White House briefing on how the government is responding to the coronavirus crisis.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is exercising its authority under Title 42 of the U.S. Code to give Customs and Border Protection the tools it needs to prevent the virus coming through the northern and southern borders,” he continued.

“We are treating the borders equally. A lot of people say they are not treated equally. Well, they are. As we did with Canada we are working with Mexico to implement new rules at ports of entry to suspend non-essential travel,” Trump said.

“This is a joint comprehensive effort in collaboration with our neighbors. All of those measures that we are putting in place will protect the health of all three nations and reduce the incentive for a mass global migration that would deplete the health care resources needed for our people,” Trump said. “So we are working very closely with Mexico and very, very closely with Canada. And the relationship has never been better. We are all working towards the game goal.”

“Our nation’s top healthcare officials are extremely concerned about the great public health consequences of mass, uncontrolled cross-border movement. And that would be, mostly and even beyond, but mostly during this global pandemic. Every week, our border agents encounter thousands of unscreened, unvetted, and unauthorized entries from dozens of countries. And we’ve had this problem for decades — for decades. You know the story,” he said.

“We’ll be stronger than ever before, and we have learned a lot about relying on other countries. Some good things came out of it and some not so good things came out of it.” Trump said. “I would like to invite our team to provide information on the new measures of the viral spread of our borders.”

“The United States and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travels across our shared borders,” said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, referring to the disease, as Trump did, as the “Chinese virus.” “Both our countries know the importance of working together to limit the strength of the virus.”

The restrictions of all nonessential travel between Mexico and Canada will go into effect on Saturday, March 31, said Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf.

“Under section 362 of the Public Health Service Act,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, “the CDC is suspending the entry of certain persons into the United States because of the public health threat that their entry in the United States represents.”

“This order applies to persons coming from Mexico and Canada who are seeking into the country illegally and normally are held in a congregate setting like a Custom and Border Protection,” Azar continued. “We are talking about significant numbers of illegal immigrants.”

Significantly, Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the nation’s leading expert on pandemics, said he supported the new travel restrictions.

“There’s a fundamental health reason for doing that,” he said.

Trump also said, “I invoked the Defense Production Act. And last night, we put it into gear.”

Trump also announced another big step to ease the economic hardships on Americans amid the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier Friday, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted that — under the president’s direction — the federal government was postponing Tax Day until July 15.

As California effectively shuts down, and the State Department warns Americans not to leave the country, President Donald Trump’s approval for his handling of the novel coronavirus outbreak is on the rise even after he downplayed the threat of COVID-19 on American life for weeks.

Trump has shifted his approach and tone this week to the coronavirus response, giving daily briefings on the crisis alongside the White House task force since Saturday and proposing new economic and public health measures to combat the virus.



Here are Friday’s most significant developments in Washington:

Dr. Anthony Fauci is expected to return to the White House coronavirus task force briefing scheduled for 11:45 a.m.

Trump has a phone call with small business owners on COVID-19 response in the afternoon

Negotiations underway for economic stimulus package which includes a proposal to send relief checks directly to Americans

At least two members of Congress accused of insider training amid COVID-19

State Department tells Americans “Do Not Travel” abroad

Here is how developments unfolded on Friday:



“Phase three” negotiations underway

Negotiations between Republicans and Democrats on that $1 trillion stimulus package began on Capitol Hill Friday — the measure includes a provision that would send money directly to American households. The current GOP plan says that Americans who made up to $75,000 last year would receive a $1200 check, with the check amount scaling down until capping off at $99,000 and with an additional $500 per child.

Democrats, however, are not yet on board. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer say the current package tilts too much toward helping big businesses without focusing enough on people who have lost work. It would also scale back a paid sick leave measure Congress passed just this week.

“We are beginning to review Sen. McConnell’s proposal and on first reading, it is not at all pro-worker and instead puts corporations way ahead of workers,” Pelosi and Schumer said in a joint statement Thursday night, hours after the GOP plan was introduced on the Senate floor.



Mnuchin says Tax Day moving to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin tweeted Friday morning that the federal government is moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15 as the novel coronavirus rocks the U.S. economy.

“All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties,” Mnuchin said.



Senators accused of insider training

At least two Republican senators — North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr and Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler — are also under fire this morning for alleged insider trading, after reports show they each sold off more than $1 million in stocks of businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 just before the market plunged but after they had received classified briefings on the virus.

In the new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 55% of Americans approve of the president’s management of the novel coronavirus crisis, compared to 43% who disapprove. Trump’s approval on this issue is up from last week, when the numbers were nearly reversed. Only 43% approved of Trump’s handling of the pandemic and 54% disapproved in last week’s poll.

