(NEW YORK) — Djimon Hounsou is one of the stars of the now delayed suspense-thriller A Quiet Place II, which had its March 20 release date pushed back until later in the year.

While Hounsou’s latest feature may not be available in theaters until after the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic calms down, the actor took time to reflect on some of his past roles including starring in multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe films. Hounsou tells ABC Audio that playing multiple characters in the DCEU “wasn’t planned” and happened by “pure accident,” and says that his immense love of comics started when he was just a kid.

“I was a fan of it as a kid just because one of my best friends were growing up in Africa, was a fan of comic books,” Hounsou says. “And he had lots of comic books. So, that was my early introduction to comic books.”

However, while playing a comic superhero was an unexpected, but welcomed challenge, Hounsou says it also felt pretty “good” to play a villain.

“That was one of the rare times that I played a villain,” Hounsou says, referring to his Furious 7 character Mose Jakande.

“[But,] I mostly play sort of like a decent man,” he continues after some reflection. “I prefer playing a good guy. I think that matters to my son…. I care what he thinks. “

Still, Hounsou says he’s totally down to play the bad guy when needed.

“There is great fun in playing bad guys as well,” he says with a smile. “I believe that each and every one of us has that in them.”

