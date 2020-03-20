MARSHALL — On Friday the city of Marshall released a preventative maintenance standard with many the war of germ free against COVID-19. The city verbalized the following statement. “During this time of heightened usage of disinfectant, anti-bacterial wipes, and personal hygiene wipes, please be reminded that the City of Marshall sewer lines cannot process many of these items. The following items are often found to be the cause of stoppages in the City sewer lines and should NEVER be disposed of by flushing into the Sanitary Sewer Collection system.”

• Disinfectant, antibacterial, and personal hygiene wipes

• Grease

• Food scraps

• Paper towels or napkins

• Feminine hygiene products

• Disposable diapers

• Cigarette butts (from ashtrays emptied into toilets and flushed)

• Shop rags

• Plastic bags

• Mop heads

• Disposable mopping cloths

• Facial tissues (Kleenex, etc.)

“Your assistance and cooperation are greatly appreciated in order to ensure that our City of Marshall Sanitary Sewer Collection System operates effectively and efficiently,” stated Eric Power, PE, Director of Public Works. For more information contact the City of Marshall Public Works Department at (903) 935-4485.