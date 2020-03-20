LONGVIEW — A car wreck Thursday afternoon on East Loop 281 in Longview, has killed a local pastor, known all over the country. Rev. Glynn Stone, the senior pastor of the Mobberly Baptist Church came to Longview in 2007. Pastor Stone was pronounced dead about 5:15 p.m. Thursday at Longview Regional Medical Center. His wife was there at the time. Stone was the only occupant in the one vehicle accident. Almost 7,000 people are members of Mobberly Baptist. About 2,600 people attend the church’s six morning worship services, which are offered in three languages.