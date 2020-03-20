TYLER — On Friday, Jenny Wells told KTBB, “there are eight confirmed COVID-19 cases in Smith County as of noon today, and evidence of community spread has been found.” There are no COVID-19 related fatalities within Smith County as of noon Friday. Wells continued, “the Joint Information Center of Smith County is urging the public to contact their healthcare provider prior to visiting hospitals or emergency rooms for treatment. It is very important to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus that all potential patients are screened so healthcare providers can to prepare for their arrival, and not be exposed and taken out of the field because they are greatly needed.” #SpreadFactsNotFear http://www.MyNETHealth.org/Coronavirus.

City of Tyler

The City of Tyler will extend modified facility operations until Friday, April 17. All events City-operated or in a City facility have been suspended through April 17. Get more information on closures or adjusted services:

https://www.cityoftyler.org/government/departments/communications/coronavirus-updates

Smith County

On Thursday, March 19, Texas Governor Abbott passed down executive orders that will close gym facilities and dine-in seating at restaurants beginning Friday, March 20 at 11:59 p.m. and continuing until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 3. The Smith County Declaration of Local Disaster Due to the Public Health Emergency from the Coronavirus imposes no additional restrictions to Smith County private businesses. Smith County remains open to the public, but with limited walk-in services. The County encourages people to conduct their businesses online. Many non-essential services are by appointment only. Jury duty continues to be suspended through April 13. For a full list of adjusted services, visit https://www.smith-county.com/government/departments/corona-virus-information.

JOINT STATEMENT FROM CITY AND COUNTY ABOUT PUBLIC MEETINGS

The City of Tyler and Smith County will continue to hold both the County Commissioner’s Court meetings and Tyler City Council meetings, but will move to an online format to maintain gathering and social distancing regulations set by Governor Abbott. Smith County Commissioner’s Court and Tyler Council meetings will be streamed live on their respective Facebook pages for public viewing. More details will be forthcoming next week.

Tyler Independent School District

In compliance with Texas Governor Abbott’s executive order, Tyler Independent School District campuses will remain closed through Friday, April 3. Right now, TISD is working on a plan for distance learning beginning Monday, March 23. Those plans will be rolled out over the weekend to families. Get the most up-to-date information at http://www.TylerISD.org/covid19.

Joint hospital statement in response to COVID-19

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances and UT Health will remain open for necessary elective procedures. We understand that not all elective procedures are equivalent, and that if we delay care for a prolonged period of time, many issues may become emergent. In many cases, procedures labeled as “elective” are necessary to answer diagnostic questions, or to resolve pain or mobility issues impacting quality of life. Local hospital leaders and infection control experts continue meeting daily to monitor the ever-changing situation and respond swiftly and appropriately. This is an unprecedented event in modern medicine and we are learning every day, so as the facts change and we learn more about the progression of this disease and the demands it places on our providers, staffs and resources, we will work together to adjust our policy and practice to ensure we are providing the best care for East Texas.