TYLER — Beginning on Monday, the Smith County Tax Office is closing its doors to the public until further notice. However, officials said on Friday, they will still be working to assistance Smith County residents and businesses. Smith County Tax Assessor-Collection Gary Barber said that starting Monday, the Tax Office at the Cotton Belt Building will close its doors. His employees will continue working, answering the phones and mail.

Residents can pay their property taxes by phone, online or through mail. People can renew their auto registration online or through the mail. The office will continue to service car dealers needing title work. An employee will accept title paperwork from 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. weekday’s, from 4-4:30 p.m. they will be at the door to pass out the license plates. For more information or to make a payment, call 903-590-2920 for property taxes and 903-590-2900 for auto registration. Also visit: https://www.smith-county.com/government/elected-officials/tax-assessor. The Tax Office Substations in Noonday and Lindale will also close on Monday and those employees will be working at the Cotton Belt Building. The substation in Troup closed earlier this week.