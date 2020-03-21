Music Legend Kenny Rogers Dies at Age 81: (NEW YORK) — Kenny Rogers, one of a handful of singers who achieved country music and pop music success in nearly equal measure with hits like “The Gambler” and the Dolly Parton duet “Islands in the Stream,” has died at age 81 “The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25 PM at the age of 81,” reads a statement from the country music legend’s family;” Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family.”