Today is Saturday March 21, 2020
Virus Prompts US and Mexico to Restrict Border Travel

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2020 at 8:49 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico and the U.S. are restricting travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard say their governments have agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel. It’s similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border. There would be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic. The restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The U.S., Mexico and Canada have also worked out an agreement to immediately return people trying to cross the borders illegally.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mexico and the U.S. are restricting travel over their busy shared border as they try to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. President Donald Trump and Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard say their governments have agreed to prohibit recreational and tourist travel. It’s similar to the restrictions put in place earlier this week along the U.S. and Canadian border. There would be no ban on people traveling for work or other essential activities and there would be no halt to commercial traffic. The restrictions take effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday. The U.S., Mexico and Canada have also worked out an agreement to immediately return people trying to cross the borders illegally.

