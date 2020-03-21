TYLER — Tyler ISD has a plan to keep its students learning during the statewide school facility closure that is in effect through April 3. On Friday, the district announced the Distance Learning curriculum provides at home instruction opportunities for all grades, Pre-K through 12, with online platforms and resources. Plans also include options for learning through printed grade-specific instructional packets for students and families without internet access or devices needed to complete the online curriculum.

“We know that distance learning can present certain challenges to both our teachers and students,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “However, we are confident that the resources we have put together, which will be easily accessible to students and parents, will help make this transitional time as comfortable as possible until we can get back into our facilities and learning together again.”