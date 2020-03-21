LONGVIEW — The city of Longview has scheduled “A Special Called City Council Meeting” for Monday. The conference call will include City Council members, staff, and citizens that will participate via audio only. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at the City Council Meetings via Teleconference page. The virtual conference meeting room will open at 5:15 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. For assistance or questions related to participating in the meeting, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at 903-237-1080.