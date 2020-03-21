Today is Saturday March 21, 2020
go to ktbb homepage
mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Special Called City Council Meeting Via Teleconference

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2020 at 9:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview has scheduled “A Special Called City Council Meeting” for Monday. The conference call will include City Council members, staff, and citizens that will participate via audio only. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at the City Council Meetings via Teleconference page. The virtual conference meeting room will open at 5:15 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. For assistance or questions related to participating in the meeting, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at 903-237-1080.

Special Called City Council Meeting Via Teleconference

Posted/updated on: March 21, 2020 at 9:16 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW — The city of Longview has scheduled “A Special Called City Council Meeting” for Monday. The conference call will include City Council members, staff, and citizens that will participate via audio only. Instructions and direct links to view the meeting or speak during citizen comment can be found at the City Council Meetings via Teleconference page. The virtual conference meeting room will open at 5:15 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m. For assistance or questions related to participating in the meeting, please contact the City Secretary’s Office at 903-237-1080.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement