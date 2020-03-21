TYLER – On Friday Goodwill Industries of East Texas announced the temporary closure of all 15 of its retail store operations to the public until April 4th. All locations will undergo a deep clean by staff through out the weekend. Donations will be accepted through the weekend during the hours of 10-6 p.m. on Saturday and 1-6 p.m. on Sunday using the “car to cart” method to limit as much personal contact as possible. Goodwill anticipates welcoming back staff, shoppers and donors on April 4th and program participants and non-retail staff on April 6th.