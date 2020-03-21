TYLER — In an attempt to make accessing physicians quicker, UT Health East Texas Physicians has launched telehealth. On Friday UT Health publicised that Telehealth appointments can be made by calling 903-596-DOCS. Established patients can schedule FaceTime vistits. Telehealth visits are also available for new patients for an acute illness. Routine patients may also reach out to their provider via the patient portal.

Guidelines implemented at UT Health clinics across East Texas include: Screening patients before they enter. Limiting guests to one per patient and screening them as well. Asking patients who are experiencing symptoms of high fever, cough and/or shortness of breath to call 903-596-DOCS before arriving to determine the best treatment option and/or if testing is necessary. Patients with these symptoms may be directed to a separate clinic location. For more information, visit https://uthealtheasttexasdoctors.com/