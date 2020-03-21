TYLER — People Attempting to Help will be instituting temporary operational changes to adapt to COVID-19 public health crisis. On Friday the organization announced hours of operation for the week of March 23 through March 26, will be from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. with only food pantry service available. The temporary change in operations is partially due to the loss of volunteers, the majority of long-term PATH volunteers are over the age of 60.

For the public who want to help our neighbors in need make it through this difficult time, PATH has establishedan Emergency Relief Fund. PATH will use these funds to purchase additional food for our pantry and also to acquire $10 gift cards for people coming to the pantry for food assistance. These gift cards will help families access some of the essential resources that PATH does not provide, like gasoline and over-the-counter medication. To donate, you can text PATH HELPS to 44-321 or click the link https://www.pathhelps.org/covid19/.